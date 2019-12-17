Pair arrested in Fayette County burglary

A pair from Fayette County was arrested in connection with a burglary, the county sheriff’s department said Tuesday.

Deputies say the incident happened Friday, Dec. 13 in the Mount Carbon area.

Tonya Bates of Mount Carbon was arrested on outstanding burglary warrants. Brandon Watkins was processed on an outstanding burglary warrant and also charged with assault on an officer and obstruction of justice.

Investigators say Watkins “became belligerent and combative with the officers” just before his arrest.

Details about the burglary itself were not released.

Both suspects were taken to the Southern Regional Jail. Bates’ bond was sent at $5,000, while Watkins is being held on $10,000 bond.

