Pair arrested in connection with armed robbery at service station

Two people from Prestonsburg were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened Friday at a service station, Prestonsburg Police said Monday.

The incident happened at the Exxon Tiger-Mart in Prestonsburg.

Eric D. Roberts II faces first-degree robbery and third-degree assault on a police officer charges. Police say he confessed to the robbery. Roberts also was charged with resisting arrest, menacing and disorderly conduct.

Amanda Adkins, also of Prestonsburg, was arrested after a search warrant of her home. Police say they found evidence and Adkins was charged with first-degree complicity to commit robbery.

Police say a man driving a white vehicle came into the service station, said he had a gun and demanded money. He got away with about $200.

Roberts was arrested after police followed leads and executed several search warrants.

