Pair arrested in southeast Ohio for alleged car theft

A pair from Wheelersburg was arrested Tuesday for allegedly driving a stolen car, the New Boston Police Department says.

Christopher Maggard, 42, and Cory Wood, 31, both of Wheelersburg, are charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and receiving stolen license plates.

Police say both suspects initially gave them fake names. Their true identities were discovered as they were being processed at the Scioto County Jail.

The pair was arrested in an alley along the 300 block of Rhodes Avenue in New Boston after a reported disturbance. Police say the stolen car was a red Hyundai Elantra with West Virginia tags. They determined the tag was stolen from Milton, West Virginia, and the car was reported stolen by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in early March.

Police say more charges are possible after the case is presented to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, including obstructing official police business.

