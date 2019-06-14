Pair arrested on drug charges in Scioto County, Ohio

Two people were arrested Thursday on drug charges in Wheelersburg, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Derrick Armstrong, 33, and Erica Neff, 29, were taken into custody from a home in the 400 block of South Street.

Deputies seized suspected methamphetamine, oxycodone and an undetermined amount of suspicious powder that will be lab tested.

Armstrong is charged with drugs possession and also had an indictment warrant for his arrest that had been issued by the Scioto County Common Pleas Court for endangering children.

Neff is charged with two counts of drug possession.

Both suspects were taken to the Scioto County Jail and were expected to be arraigned Friday.

The case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to consider more charges.

