Pair faces charges in Vinton County burglary

A man and a woman from Vinton County face several charges, including aggravated burglary, after investigators say they broke into a man’s home, assaulted him and stole his cellphone.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Tuesday along Goosecreek Road in McArthur.

The victim told police three people, including a second man, broke into his home while he was in bed.

Carey S. Hughes, 42, of McArthur, and Scott L. Ross, 49, of New Plymouth, both face aggravated burglary, assault and theft charges. They were taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and are set to have a bond hearing Thursday.

Deputies say charges against the third suspect will be filed at a later time.

