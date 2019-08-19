Pair facing kidnapping charges out of Huntington

Two people are facing kidnapping charges out of Huntington.

Huntington Police arrested Vernon Helmick, 42, and Olivia Day, 21. Both are listed as homeless in court records.

Investigators say the pair kidnapped a man in an alley on Saturday, Aug. 17. According to the criminal complaint, the victim said the suspects attacked him around 10 that evening in the alley near the 900 block of 5th Avenue.

The victim told police Helmick hit him several times and threatened to kill him. He said the suspects led him to a church on 5th Avenue where they kept him overnight.

According to court documents, the victim said, "He was threatened all night with being cut up and thrown in the river." He also told investigators he was continuously beaten in the stomach all night.

The suspects' plan, the victim said, was to wait until daylight when they could force him to get money from a Western Union. The victim told police he has a wealthy boyfriend in Georgia and the pair wanted $5,000 "for his safe release."

The next morning, the victim took a cab to a drugstore with the suspects, but that store would not allow wire transactions greater than $300. According to the victim, he and Helmick went into the store while Day waited in the cab. The group then tried a grocery store.

At some point, the victim said he was able to talk Helmick into splitting the ransom money into two different payments on separate days. Before the suspects could collect, police arrested Helmick and Day.

Both suspects are in the Western Regional Jail.