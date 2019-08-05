Pair wanted in connection with Charleston burglary

Charleston Police need your help finding a man and a woman wanted in connection with a burglary that happened last week.

Erin Martin, 18, and Dimitri Sweatte, 25, are wanted for first-degree robbery and burglary in connection with the incident on Monday, July 29.

Martin is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with red hair. She may be in the Charleston or Cabin Creek areas.

Sweatte is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and from 160 to 170 pounds. He has brown hair and may be in the Charleston area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

