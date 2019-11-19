Pair wanted in vehicle break-ins in 2 W.Va. counties

Deputies need your help finding two people who they say are connected to vehicle break-ins in two West Virginia counties.

Deputies need your help finding these two suspects who they say are connected to vehicle break-ins in Fayette and Putnam counties in West Virginia.

The pair also used a stolen credit card and attempted to cash a forged check, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says.

Investigators say several break-ins happened Sunday in Fayette County, while others happened Monday in Putnam County.

Deputies say a man who was involved tried to use a stolen credit card at the Kroger store in Oak Hill shortly after the Sunday incidents.

A woman who they say is believed to be an accomplice tried to cash a forged check at the United Bank in Teays Valley.

Law enforcement agencies in both counties are working together in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Fayette County Sheriff’s investigators at 304-574-3590 or 304-574-4216.

