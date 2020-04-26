Papa John’s founder donates $1 million to small business survival efforts

The founder of Papa John’s Pizza is making a donation in order to help small businesses get through in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

John Schnatter announced that the John H. Schnatter Family Foundation will be contributing $1 million to efforts helping the survival of small businesses in America.

The funds will be distributed as charitable contributions to nonprofit groups focusing on economic recovery, as well as being distributed to some small business owners directly.

Schnatter spoke with WAVE 3 News to give advice to small business owners who may be suffering due to the pandemic.

“You gotta plan every day, gotta have a goal every day. Mark Cuban said something this week, said ‘this is the best time in our history to start a business’. I was like, whoa. I didn’t think of it that way," Schnatter said. "Clarified, be thinking about where you want to locate, business plan, start getting ready because at this point, and I do agree with it, there’s gonna be unbelievable amount of opportunity come out of this once the dust settles and we get back on our feet.”

Schnatter’s foundation will also be creating a new website offering custom merchandise that can be purchased, benefiting his charity. Proceeds from this site will be matched by Schnatter and will contribute to other charities focusing on small business workers and survival.