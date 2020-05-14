Parade held at nursing home in Culloden

Patients at a nusing home were treated to a welcome sight Thursday afternoon.

A long line of cars passed around the Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden, many decked with signs and balloons, and loved ones waved at each other from a safe distance.

Dee Sargent's grandmother is staying there. She says it's hard not being able to be close to family because of COVID-19, but moments like this are important to let those who are isolated know how much they're missed.

"It breaks my heart," Sargent said. "It's really sad to think they're missing their family and not getting to be with their family. I'm sure they appreciated getting out and getting to see all the people."

The Milton fire and police departments also took part.

