Paramount Arts Center cancels, reschedules events

The Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky sent out a press released Friday stating that upcoming shows have been canceled or rescheduled for the next 30 days.

Paramount says they are committed to the health of their customers, performers and employees, and they are monitoring local, state and national situations regarding COVID-19.

The following shows have been canceled:

Mamma Mia: Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14

Llama, Llama Live!: Tuesday, March 24

The following shows have been rescheduled:

Menopause-The Musical!: Wednesday, March 25

That Golden Girls Show, A Puppet Parody: Thursday, March 26

Buddy Guy: Tuesday, March 31

The Paramount Arts Center says rescheduled dates will be announced as more details are available. The company will also email anyone who bought tickets to shows.

For all canceled events, Paramount says refunds will be given and will be processed through the Box Office immediately.