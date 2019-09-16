Parched September has implications

The dry season has arrived with a vengeance, as halfway through the month of September most areas have merely witnessed a ground dampening shower or two. So dry has it been in Huntington that the first 16 days of the month have not experienced measurable rain. While other areas have quantified rain in September, the amounts are scant and responsible for a browning of lawns, football gridirons and soccer pitches.

Gardeners are being forced to water landscapes or risk their flowers to withering on the vine.

For hay fever sufferers enduring a bad ragweed season (remember my adage, all ragweed seasons are bad, but those that are dry are especially bad).

So ‘locked in’ is this pattern that the absurd notion of the driest September on record has been bantered about in the weather office. Mind you, some showers are likely to break through by the middle of next week but in a pattern that feeds off itself (the weather adage that dry begets more dry comes to mind) a top 10 or higher dry September is likely and the notion of warm (if not hot) and dry weather well into the fall is real.

Right now we are on pace for a top 5 hottest Septembers.

Down the road, forest fire season looms starting the first of October. Already some leaves are browning and falling. Once those leaves are in down in sufficient numbers, they can become conduits for fires from any carelessly lit/flickered match.

As for fall foliage season, odds still favor a good season of color given the plentiful rains we had in August. Still the longer the dry spell lasts the more brittle the leaves can become which would make them candidates to fall to the ground prematurely once the winds of autumn arrives.

Speaking of autumn, fall officially begins next Monday, Sept. 23 when high temperatures are expected to flirt with 90 degrees.

