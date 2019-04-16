Parents arrested after police find kids living in filth

Two Fayette County parents are facing criminal charges after police discovered their children were living in a home reportedly filled with cigarette butts and excrement.

Officers were called to the home of Rogelio Sandoval, 29, and Kayla Mills, 27, both of Mount Hope after a neighbor found one of the children unattended in her yard. According to court documents, the officers conducted a search of the house, which they said was littered with discarded cigarettes and feces.

Both parents are charged with child neglect, and are being held at Southern Regional Jail under $50,000 bonds.

The two children have been placed with Child Protective Services.