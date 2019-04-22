Parents can trade in unwanted car seats at Target’s annual event

Parents will be able to trade in their used car seats at Target for new baby gear beginning Monday.

Shoppers can bring in an old car seat and trade it in at the guest service desk for a coupon good for 20 percent off a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear. The car seats will be placed in drop-off boxes near the Guest Service desk.

The event starts Monday and will last through May 4.

Shoppers have until May 4 to trade in their unwanted car seats inside Target locations. The coupon can be used on existing sale items and with online purchases through May 11.

The used car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner Waste Management to create new products such as pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding, according to the store’s website.

Shoppers can find a participating Target here.

