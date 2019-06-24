Parents face child neglect charges after infant found severely malnourished

Two parents from Ravenswood face child neglect charges after two young children were found in deplorable conditions, including one who was severely malnourished, Jackson County court records show.

Ashley N. Stover, 22, and David F. Thomas, 21, both are charged with child neglect causing serious bodily injury.

Investigators were first notified about the children, a 4-month-old boy and 2-year-old girl, in mid-May, and they were eventually removed from the home.

The 4-month-boy was found severely malnourished, and the girl had bruising all over, especially around her legs, according to the criminal complaint. A doctor later determined that the bruising appeared consistent with routine child’s play.

The boy, however, was suffering from severe malnourishment. His grandmother told investigators that Stover was selling the infant’s formula.

According to the criminal complaint, there was “severe malnourishment coinciding with watering down the formula or just not feeding the child.”

The boy has since put on two pounds since being removed from the parents' care -- half as much weight as he had put on since birth. A doctor called the "level of malnourishment very serious and if not properly and adequately taken care of then he could have easily died."

Stover and Thomas both were taken to the South Central Regional Jail. They’re each being held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

