According to the latest data from the Entertainment Software Association, three-quarters of all Americans have at least one gamer in their household.

Parent's guide to video games for the holidays.

Many of those gamers are children, but not all games are age appropriate.

During this holiday season, the Entertainment Software Rating Board offers a clear and easy way to understand the rating system.

President of ESRB, Patricia Vance, and Vice President of merchandising for GameStop, Eric Bright, spoke with Katie and Sarah about a parent's guide to video games for Christmas.