Daycares trying to stay open for working parents

President Trump encouraged gyms, movie theaters and other businesses to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he did not mention daycares in that list.

Daycare centers in the area are doing what they can to stay open, despite school shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daycares are still allowed to remain open, but some are closing following the school shutdown. Friendly Faces Learning Center decided to make changes and keep their doors open for parents who are working.

"We are not going to close not unless we are forced to close. We will do whatever it takes to stay open," said Director Jacklynn Richmond.

She said they are taking extra precautions to try and make sure everyone stays healthy and keep her business going.

"Have our teachers cleaning more, have our parents dropping kids off upstairs so they don't go downstairs," Richmond said.

Friendly Faces Daycare bought an abundance of supplies to sustain the businesses. Richmond says the phone calls from parents she is getting are over fears of not having a place to leave their children rather than fears of the novel coronavirus.

Sandy Stout works at the daycare she says not everyone can just shut down and not work because they depend on that payday.

"I'd rather be here with these kids and make sure they get fed and are taken care of," Stout said.

Friendly Faces Daycare serves almost 90 children, but they have room for 140. Victoria Thaxton is a parent with multiple children in the daycare center. She says she has seen a lot of social media posts asking for help.

"I see a bunch of posts of people going on looking for babysitters and someone to help during when the schools are shut down," Thaxton said.

The daycare center says they will remain open unless they are forced to shut down.