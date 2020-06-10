Parents react to proposed West Virginia school guidelines

Parents say safety of kids has to be the top priority due to COVID-19, but they are wondering what kinds of impacts proposed scenarios could have on them returning to school this fall.

Guidelines released Wednesday by the West Virginia Board of Education include three scenarios, none of which include a traditional five-day schedule. For more information, Click or Tap here.

Mother of two Christa Cogar says she struggled helping her two kids with at-home learning after schools closed in mid-March, and she's worried more virtual learning could mean her kids might fall further behind.

"My kids don't feel confident with the online work they've been doing," Cogar said. "I may be able to do and understand their work, but I can't necessarily teach them how to do it."

Will Frye, whose kids are going into second and sixth grades in Barboursville, says if the scenario comes to fruition where kids only go to school a couple days a week and do distance learning the other three, it could get expensive and complicated coming up with babysitters.

"It's tough," Frye said. "Anybody that comes from a working family where you have to be at a job, it's just a different situation to try to find babysitters and people to watch your children for those three days," he said.

Elizabeth Hill's daughters are set to go into kindergarten and secondgrade at Mountain View Elementary in Hurricane. She hasn't ruled out homeschooling her kids in the fall.

"If it's going to be 100 percent distance learning, I'd rather have my own curriculum and implement my own program with my kids," she said.

The third scenario would consist of all virtual learning. This scenario would likely only be utilized in a state of emergency issued by the governor's office.

Officials say decisions on guidelines will be made within the next month.

