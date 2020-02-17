Parents voice concerns about high school bullying incident

Frustrated by what they're calling a situation of bullying at Raceland Worthington High School, parents came out Monday night to voice their concerns.

Frustrated by what they're calling a situation of bullying at Raceland Worthington High School, parents came out Monday night to voice their concerns.

It happened after a petition was started by a few students --- listing reasons why a member of the cheerleading squad should die.

Parents involved say they don't think the punishment the other students received was enough.

The superintendent says privacy rules prevent him from talking about the punishments that were handed down.

The girl at the middle of the incident said she’s deeply shaken by what happened.

"I'm scared these girls are going to try to like jump me,” she said Monday. “I went to school today and I had to leave early because I had a panic attack and they told me I could take another day off if I needed it."

The victim also said this situation forced her to quit the cheerleading squad.

