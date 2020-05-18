Park commissioner: 'Ritter Park is not for sale' for Meadows Elementary's new proposed location

Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe approached the Greater Huntington Park and Recreational District Planning Board, proposing the future location of Meadows Elementary to be located inside Ritter Park.

Because there is limited property at the current school's location, Saxe says he is exploring different options, including building the school behind the existing Ritter Park amphitheater.

“The school wouldn’t look like a typical school,” Saxe explained. “Rather it would be designed in collaboration with the Park Board and the community to complement other buildings at the park and, taking advantage of the amphitheater, could have a focus on the arts. I believe the arts are so important and exploring the possibility of having an arts themed elementary school, inclusive of the theater, drama, music and art, could provide exciting learning opportunities for our students.“

Saxe says a lot of ideas are floating around among stakeholders and, as officials narrow in on a plan, they will bring them to the community.

Park Commissioner Gordon Jones says Ritter Park isn't the right location for a new school.

"It's not zoned, it's in the land use map of Huntington, West Virginia, for the use of a park. If it was a school, it would have to rezoned," Jones said. "The specific area proposed by the superintendent is a groundwater recharge area. That’s not something specifically easy to get over. You can't just say you're going to this groundwater and move it somewhere else."

Jones says the school district needs look for other alternatives, saying,"Ritter Park isn't for sale."

Community members are supportive of using Ritter Park land to build the new school.

"I think that space can be utilized a little better, too. Right now, I only know one event that uses that, so why not?" Huntington resident Gabriel Grant said.

Huntington resident Sarah Nix had a similar opinion. "I think that would be a great addition to the community and awesome for kids to have a school like that," she said.