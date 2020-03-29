Park closed after visitors fail to social distance

Nice weather this weekend has made many people pause their social distancing to get outside and enjoy nature. Some may have enjoyed it a little too much, leading to the closure of Cathedral Falls in the town of Gauley Bridge.

Mayor Bob Scott made the decision to close the park after police had to disperse large crowds failing to practice social distancing more than five times on Saturday. Scott said a wedding was even held in the park that's a landmark for people driving the Midland Trail.

"It's wonderful for business," Scott said. "Everybody that comes through town, they stop at the falls. But, when you are not social distancing, and this coronavirus is serious, and people need to take it serious. That's the reason I shut it down."

Scott said people even continued to enter the park after the parking lot was closed and yellow caution tape was strung across the entrance. The Gauley Bridge police chief checked on the park every 15 to 20 minutes on Sunday and said people kept walking past the signs.

"The enormous amount of people that was showing up, and not social distancing themselves," Scott said. "There were times you couldn't even get in the parking lot and people were parking on the wide spots on the side of the road."

Scott said most of the visitors were from outside of town, but none were from outside of West Virginia. One of those visitors is Marva Ledbetter of Scott Depot who got sick of being cooped up in her house and decided to show her grandchildren her hometown of Gauley Bridge.

"It's just really sad because you can't get in to see anything and this is a beautiful place," Ledbetter said. "It always has been and that's why I wanted to bring my grandsons up."

"We are all family, so we stay our six foot distance and I'm not worried about (the virus)," Ledbetter continued. "Every now and then you get cabin fever and need to get out. Today was our day to get out."

Downriver, Kanawha Falls remains open to visitors. Crowds gathered to fish, kayak and sight see in the park on Sunday afternoon.

"We just wanted to get out and get some exercise and see what is going on," Ellen Asbury said about making the trip from Pinch with her husband, Al. "But, we are keeping our distance. We have not been out of our vehicle."

The Asburys said they would try to avoid walking into crowds and had disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer in their car in case they came into contact with someone. Ellen said they understand the need to social distance but are anxiously waiting to be able to socialize.

"It's sad because we love this area and we come here quite often," she said. "It's a wonderful place to get out and exercise and walk and to just be out."

Scott said Gauley Bridge residents have asked him to possibly close campgrounds as well, but he is not able to restrict a private business unless the Governor mandates it.