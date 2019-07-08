Park-goers surprised when first lady of United States stops by Ritter Park in Huntington

A typical walk in Ritter Park Monday afternoon was anything but for park-goers.

The first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, made a special stop on her visit to Huntington in Ritter Park.

The first lady was in Huntington to learn about the city's efforts to combat the opioid crisis and some of the solutions they are working on to deal with it.

She was taken to the park after meeting with state and local leaders at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

While she was at the park, she was shown a display of American flags.

Greeted by Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) Executive Director Kevin Brady and Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte, the first lady observed the 453 flags that symbolize the number of children in Huntington in need of a foster family. To see that story, click here.

Park-goers say it was a big surprise to them. The visit to the park was very unexpected.

Ginny Daniel and her grandson stopped by the park to take a walk when they noticed the activity and wondered what was happening.

"We just came for a stroll in the park and we pulled in and started seeing some guys that looked a little out of place. And there she was," Daniel said. "She just showed up and it was exciting."

Daniel was able to get a close view of the first lady, quickly snapping a few pictures of her.