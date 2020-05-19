Park opens for summer activities in Ripley

For the first time in months, fishing enthusiasts traveled to Cedar Lake Resort in Ripley to enjoy even the rainy weather Tuesday.

Some said they used to come to the pond twice a week to catch bass, catfish and more. Director Karen Facemyer said visitors are just happy to be outdoors.

"Even in the rain today, people have been out here with their pets and rain coats and umbrellas," Facemyer said. "It's important people are tired of sitting at home, especially when the weather is pretty."

They opened the park to fishers and walkers on Monday. By Thursday, miniature golf, paddle boats and kayaks will be available to the public.

"We've got a lot of grandparents bringing their grandkids to play miniature golf and you've got parents that bring their kids," Facemyer said. "The paddle boats are a little difficult if you don't have an adult in the boat."

Even with the pool and swingsets still closed and the main office shut down, Facemyer said she is taking every precaution with her staff. She is making sure they wear masks and wipe down heavily used items.

"We'll disinfect every boat, and lifejackets will be disinfected as soon as it's used," Facemyer said. "Same with our golf clubs and balls and things that deal with the miniature golf course."

Facemyer said she wants to stay positive, but the park is hurting financially and tough calls could come in the future.

"Somewhere along the line people have to know that we are hurting just like their business, too," Facemyer said.

There is a small rental fee for some of the activities. It is $5 for the paddleboards and $2.50 for miniature golf per person.