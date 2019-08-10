Park re-dedicated to honor children killed in flood

Weather conditions can change in an instant and pose an immediate danger to those nearby. In July 1973, three children from the same family died after being swept away in flood waters in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.

Five inches or more of rain fell within two and a half hours causing flash flooding and the collapse of the mountainside next to the family's home.

The children were all under the age of 10 years old. It happened on 57th Street.

Friday afternoon, the park located along 57th Street was re-dedicated to honor the children. The park was originally dedicated in the fall of 1973, but throughout the years it had become outdated and in need of repairs.

The City of Charleston restored the park to make sure it was a fun, safe place for children. They unveiled the improvements at Friday's ceremony with family members of the children in attendance.

"It means a lot to me that my three children are remembered by the people that were up there," father Prince Hunter Jr. said.

One child was swept away in the flood waters, but survived the incident.