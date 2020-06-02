Parks and Recreation in Charleston hosts free yoga class on Magic Island

For the past 12 years, the Parks and Recreation Department in Charleston has put on free yoga classes at Magic Island. That tradition continued early Tuesday morning as the yoga class was held.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first morning stretch of the summer was a little different. Social distancing rules were applied to every aspect of the class.

They included the yoga mats being 6 feet apart, and yoga students being asked to bring their own materials to sit on.

"We're going to be very mindful of distancing if they feel they need to talk to me or each other, which we encourage people to communicate, but to keep that distance," said Debora Mattingly, the yoga instructor who taught Tuesday's class.

Mattingly has been teaching the morning yoga classes in Charleston since they began 12 years ago. She says she misses the physical contact between her and her students. However, she has come up with a different approach to guiding her students without touching them.

"Verbal cues, if I see something that may be a little challenging or if somebody is having some difficulty in a certain position, just give them some cues on some modifications, so they can self correct," Mattingly said.

Among those who participated in the early morning class was Bruce Turner. For him, social distancing during and after class is extremely important.

"I donated a kidney a couple years ago, and so that puts me at risk," Turner said. "So I have had to be very careful about that, and i will continue to be".

The ongoing pandemic and other recent events like the protests centered around police brutality can be stressful for some. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin says she hopes the yoga classes can provide a safe space for relaxation for those who are affected.

"Everything that's been happening over the past days, weeks and months, not just to West Virginia but across the country, has been emotionally draining on so many folks," Goodwin said, "This is a great opportunity to get folks out in nature, on the river and to connect".

The classes are held beginning at 6 a.m.Tuesday in June and July, except for July 14.