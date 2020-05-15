Parks in Putnam County to reopen this weekend

If your family is suffering from cabin fever, two parks in the region announced Friday they are reopening this coming weekend.

Hurricane City Park as well as the Valley Park will be back open beginning Saturday, May 16.

Officials say everything at Hurricane City Park will be open to the public except for basketball courts.

Park officials say they are staying in communication with health officials for guidance on when to reopen the courts.

Trails, disc golf, playgrounds and tennis courts will all be available to enjoy at Valley Park.

Officials say at this time ball fields will be allowed for practices only.

Field rentals will resume Monday, May 18 with a 25 person or less limit.

Shelters will remain closed. Officials say the goal is resume shelter rentals beginning June 14.

Officials are asking the public to maintain proper social distance so parks can remain open.

Park offices will be open by appointment only.

