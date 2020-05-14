Parks to re-open in Ashland this weekend

If you want to get outside this weekend, the city of Ashland is giving you a place to do so.

Thursday commissioners voted to re-open parks in the city beginning Saturday, May 16.

Walkers are welcome, but all sport courts, playgrounds, and bathrooms will still be closed.

Everyone is being encouraged to practice social distancing rules.

Commissioners also voted to extend a right-of-way ordinance that allows restaurants to set up outdoor dining areas extending past their property lines until September 1.