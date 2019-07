All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shut down due to an accident, according to dispatch.

It happened near mile marker 9.5 around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

According to crews at the scene, multiple cars are involved.

Huntington Police, Huntington Fire Department, and Cabell County EMS are on scene.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.