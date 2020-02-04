Part of MacCorkle Avenue reopened following multi-vehicle crash

Traffic is moving again Tuesday after an accident involving three vehicles along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the eastbound lane has reopened following the crash that took place at about 11:30 a.m.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, one person was taken to the hospital.

No word on how badly that person was injured or what caused the accident.

The Nitro Police Department, St. Albans Police Department, St. Albans Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance all responded to the scene.

