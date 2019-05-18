UPDATE | Traffic moving after car fire

UPDATE 5/18/19 @ 3:35 p.m.

Traffic is now moving after a reported car fire on U.S. 119 in South Charleston.

The northbound lanes were closed for close to an hour Saturday near Brounland Road.

Part of a busy roadway in Kanawha County is shut down Saturday afternoon.

Metro 911 tells WSAZ a car fire has shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 119 near Brounland Road.

Fire crews from South Charleston are responding.

There is no word on any injuries or how long the road will be blocked off.

