Part of U.S. 23 closed in Greenup County, Kentucky

A busy stretch of U.S. 23 is shut down in Greenup County.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ U.S. 23 in the area of State Route 1 will be closed for about five hours.

They say crews are reconstructing a crash that happened in that area.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a truck.

The motorcycle rider was flown to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

Dispatchers say detours are being set up in the area.

No other details have been released.

