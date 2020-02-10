UPDATE| I-64 back open after crash

UPDATE 2/10/2020 @ 12:06 p.m.

The fast lane of I-64 east has reopened after a crash.

It happened at milemarker 53 in the eastbound lanes near the Dunbar exit around 11:15 Monday morning.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt.

Part of Interstate 64 is shut down due to a crash.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the fast lane is shut down.

Only one vehicle was involved.

No one is hurt.

Dunbar Police is responding.

