Partygoers recall feeling panicked after shooting

For party-goers on 7th Avenue, the weekend took a dangerous turn.

According to Huntington Police, one man was shot in the right knee outside of a house party early Sunday on the 1700 block of 7th Avenue.

For more information about the shooting, click here.

Those at the party say the gunfire was loud enough to cause a panic.

“So we was all in the house chilling you know and we heard the commotion outside and we're like what...” said one of the people at the party. “I just see everybody running around like little cockroaches.”

For the people who were there, they say it's just a sad situation that they hope doesn't reflect poorly on them.

“We're not crazy, we're not hoodlums, we not...you know what I’m saying,” they said. “It's just a house party and some people who come here don't know how to act. That's not on us. You can't put that on us for other people.”

Huntington Police have told WSAZ that they do not have a suspect in custody at this time. The man who was shot has been treated for his injuries at Cabell Huntington Hospital.