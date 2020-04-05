Patient at nursing facility in Charleston tests positive for COVID-19

A patient at Eastbrook Center, a skilled nursing facility in Charleston, has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been hospitalized.

Officials say they take the health of patients and staff seriously and are working with CAMC to test all patients at Eastbrook Center starting Monday.

"While this news was not what we hoped for, it is most definitely what we have prepared for," said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer of Stonerise Healthcare. "We remain focused on protecting all other residents and employees and will work tirelessly to maintain a safe and loving environment for those we serve."

The facility says limited visitation protocols have been in place since mid March.

