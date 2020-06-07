Patient being treated for COVID-19 at SOMC

Doctors at Southern Ohio Medical Center are treating the hospital's first COVID-19 patient.

Officials say the patient is being treated in unit designated for the virus.

"We want to assure our community that we are taking all necessary precautions to provide care while protecting the health and safety of our staff, as well as other patients and visitors," the hospital said.

Officials are encouraging people to still wear a mask in public and practice social distancing.

As of Sunday, 38,476 cases of the virus had been reported in Ohio, with 6,497 hospitalized. More than 2,300 people have died.

