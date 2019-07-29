Patient with salmonella dies in Scioto County

Salmonella contributed to the death of one person in Scioto County this year, health officials confirm.

We reported last week that a salmonella outbreak led to the deaths of two people in the United States: One in Texas and one in Ohio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported the outbreak is linked to backyard poultry.

Back in April, we told you about salmonella cases in both Lawrence and Scioto counties. Four cases were in Lawrence County and one was in Scioto County.

A regional epidemiologist confirmed to WSAZ Monday that the patient in Scioto County passed away, and salmonella was a contributing factor. That person was middle-aged, but health officials cannot release any other details about the case.

"Frequent hand-washing is key to avoid salmonella infection, especially after handling raw chicken products, live poultry, or chicken eggs," said Molly Davis, an epidemiologist and emergency response coordinator in Portsmouth.

There are more than 760 cases of salmonella linked to the outbreak in 48 states. Alaska and Delaware are the only two unaffected states.

Typically, the CDC receives an increased number of salmonella reports linked to backyard poultry in the spring and summer months because this is the time of year when more people buy chicks, ducks and other live poultry.

Tips to stay safe with backyard poultry:

Wash your hands with soap and water right after touching poultry or anything in their environment. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not immediately available.



Don't let live poultry into the house or anywhere near where food is prepared or stored.