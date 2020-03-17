Pea Ridge Public Service District announces COVID-19 preparedness plan

The Pea Ridge Public Service District has announced a COVID-19 preparedness plan.

This applies to Pea Ridge PSD, Village of Barboursville and Williamsburg Colony customers.

The district says in order to minimize the social exposure of the coronavirus, they ask that their customers to conduct business with the Pea Ridge PSD using the phone, online or drop-off box options.

According to the district, if customers refrain from going into the business office, this will allow less physical contact and possible spread of the virus.

For those customers who must go into the business office, they ask that you have all paperwork completed beforehand to attempt to keep the office visit to a minimum time frame.

Customers can call the business office at (304) 736-6711 during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to discuss any questions, make payments and determine if their business requires a visit to the business office.

They also plan to honor the West Virginia Public Service Commission's request and will suspend utility service terminations except where requested by a customer or is necessary as a matter of public safety.

In a press release, Pea Ridge PSD says this is effective immediately and until further notice.

The halt in the termination of utility services for non-payment of wastewater charges should not be considered an authorization to stop paying for the utility services but is an effort to maintain public health and safety in a unique health situation in the area

The district says these plans will not interfere with day-to-day wastewater service from Pea Ridge PSD.