Peaceful rally held in Pikeville in George Floyd's memory

A peaceful rally in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota took place Monday evening in Pikeville, Kentucky.

It’s the latest in a series of such rallies that have been held across the country. Organizers emphasized keeping the demonstration at Pikeville City Park peaceful.

Hundreds gathered there to talk about the importance of speaking out against racism. The crowd then marched a couple blocks through downtown Pikeville and ended up near the Pikeville Police Department where they said a prayer.

William Wheeler, president of the University of Pikeville’s black student union, says the rioting and looting do not reflect the movement.

“Protestors are trying to make change, looters are out for self-benefit,” Wheeler said.” We are protesting and want to see change.”

At one point during the rally, participants held nine consecutive minutes of silence, the amount of time George Floyd was pinned to the ground before he died.

A rally for George Floyd was held Monday night in Paintsville, as well.

