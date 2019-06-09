Pedestrian struck along Route 60 in Barboursville

Updated: Sun 10:38 PM, Jun 09, 2019

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been hit by a car near the Goodwill and Pink Ekephant along Route 60 in Barboursville.

Police say the victim has been transported to Cabell Huntington hospital. Their condition is unknown.

A portion of the Route 60 in the area has been shut down.

Police are investigating the incident to figure out what took place before the accident.

