Pedestrian struck along Route 60 in Barboursville

One person has been hit by a car near the Goodwill and Pink Ekephant along Route 60 in Barboursville.

Police say the victim has been transported to Cabell Huntington hospital. Their condition is unknown.

A portion of the Route 60 in the area has been shut down.

Police are investigating the incident to figure out what took place before the accident.

We have a photographer at the scene working to gather more information.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information on this developing story.

