A pedestrian was hit Monday morning near Bullards Exxon in Clay County.

According to the Clay Volunteer Fire Department, several agencies responded just before 7 a.m.

Crews say the pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Fire crews say Route 4 was shut down for a short amount of time.

