Pediatricians urge parents to keep up children's vaccinations during pandemic

Pediatricians urge parents to keep up children's vaccinations during a pandemic.

Dr. Aaronda Wells, a pediatrician at Pikeville Medical Center, is concerned not enough children are not coming in for their routine check-ups and immunizations.

"We do not have a vaccine for COVID-19, but I can vaccinate your child for meningococcal which is life-threatening. I can vaccinate your child for influenza, pertussis and that may save your child's life, too," Wells said.

Uncertain what schools will look like, children will still be required to stay updated on their routine vaccinations and school physicals.

"Everyone will need their physicals for school, too, just the same as before. You know, if we go back to school you will need to have to immunizations and physicals on record, so we need to go ahead and get those done right now," Wells said.

The spreading of viruses is an issue we saw firsthand across the Tri-State as several school districts closed their doors due to outbreaks of illness during peak flu season. Wells believes it's more important than ever this coming school year to keep your kids at home if they're sick.

"It's essential. We can't control the spread of any virus if you are sending your child to school sick," Wells said. "Kids do not understand that you don't cough in someone's face, or understand that you need to wash their hands all the time."