Chad Pennington surprises classroom with school supplies announcement

For many in our region, an unexpected visit from former NFL and Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington would be enough of a surprise to make your day.

Former NFL and Marshall quarterback Chad Pennington poses with Jennifer Saul's third grade class at Milton Elementary School.

Friday morning, the former Heisman Trophy candidate announced a surprise that made one teacher's year.

"I was very surprised, very shocked," Jennifer Saul said. "I almost cried."

Saul teaches third grade at Milton Elementary.

She had put in a request for school supplies on DonorsChoose.org, a crowdfunding platform where teachers create projects requesting items for students, and donors pick what projects to give to.

"This is an older school," Saul said, "so a lot of things we have are kind of outdated. It's hard to get new items for our classrooms."

Pennington surprised Saul and her class Friday, announcing her request had been granted, thanks to Walmart partnering with DonorsChoose.org.

Walmart is also funding every request that has been made by a West Virginia teacher on the website by Aug. 21.

"I think there are 340 classrooms in the entire state of West Virginia, 218 teachers specifically, that have loaded their lists up on DonorsChooose.org, and Walmart is funding those lists," Tennyson Thornberry, the store manager of the Route 60 Walmart, said.

"That's like 40,000 students," Pennington told the classroom in Milton. "Is that not amazing?"

Boxes of the supplies were carried into the classroom Friday. One student going through them said it felt like Christmas without the snow.

"My parents were teachers, too," Pennington told the students, "so I know how important it is for teachers to have the supplies they need to support you as students and empower you to be the best you can be."

"Everything we need is there," Saul said. "We have it all now. To see the looks on their faces, that's why I do all this."

DonorsChoose.org was founded by a Bronx teacher in 2000. It's raised more than $850 million to projects reaching 35 million students.

