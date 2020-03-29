People enjoy Ritter Park despite COVID-19 concerns

They say real freedom lies in wilderness, not in civilization.

The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District is urging people to reconsider all "non-essential" park use. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

Park-goers at Ritter Park must take that saying to heart, with many taking a break from the stay at home order to enjoy the outdoors.

“Honestly, every time I've come it's just been full,” said Madi Marshall of Huntington. “People have been in hammocks people have been playing catch. People have been throwing balls.”

Pete Proctor is no different, enjoying the warm weather in a hammock.

“I kind of want to be out in nature and just enjoy it there aren't that many people around,” Proctor said. “It's pretty easy to stay six feet away from people in a giant park.”

Crowds at Ritter Park could shrink in the future with the Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District recommending that people reconsider going to any of their parks for any non-essential use. Playgrounds have already been blocked off.

“I mean i understand to be perfectly honest I think it would understand,” Proctor said. “You know because not everyone is taking it seriously.”

Ritter and some other of Huntington’s parks are still in use but some people might start thinking twice about what they do once they get there, if they go at all.

“I would think twice about it but I’d still like to be outside and be active during this time,” Marshall said.

WSAZ has reached out to GHPRD about what is considered "non-essential" park use. They have yet to respond.