People flock to gun stores during COVID-19 outbreak

In times of uncertainty, many could find themselves looking for protection.

The firearm industry is seeing an unprecedented number of people buying guns according to experts. Will these numbers start to dwindle in the near future... or are they just beginning?

"I don't this it's any secret at all that gun stores all across the United States are being visited by the population probably in record numbers," says Buds Gun chief compliance officer Doug Ramsey.

Ramsey says there are certain times where people buy more guns.

"Things that have driven these increases typically will be either regrettable active shooter events or something to do with a political climate where people, they feel threatened," he continues.

Now it's the coronavirus that's bringing in large numbers to gun stores. Numbers so large, Ramsey says we've never seen them before.

"I think we were a little surprised at the onset, that just because we didn't know enough about the virus itself, but as things became clearer on that front it was easy to see why people would be somewhat concerned," says Ramsey.

Will these numbers start to decrease? It depends on what happens with our invisible enemy according to Ramsey.

"Talking about flattening the curve and if that happens then I do expect that we will see some diminishing in the number of people that are coming to the store, but you know it's still a little bit hard to say," he says.

While there are people coming in and out of Buds, Ramsey assures he is keeping social distancing in mind. This includes taking the needed time to close and restock shelves and limiting the number of customers in the store.

"I think it's fine that people are practicing their Second Amendment privilege, that right to own firearms, to keep and bear arms," says Ramsey.

Ramsey says that Buds has had no issue replenishing all supplies.