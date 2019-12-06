"People in Johnson Central can't even count to 100": Eastern Kentuckians react to Boyle County pep rally

Boyle County and Johnson Central will battle for the Class 4A state title game on Saturday.

During a pep rally on Thursday, a man who appears to be a Boyle County school official was recorded on video saying, "I hope that uh...a lot of people in Johnson Central people can't even count to 100, so I vote for Boyle County's defense to hold them under 100 yards rushing, and our offense to score 100 points. I'm picking Boyle County 100-0."

It appears the original video was deleted from all social media sites. That did not stop Eastern Kentuckians from reacting on social media.

"I’ve been insulted in my playing career and my coaching career too," said J.R. VanHoose, a Johnson County native, in a Twitter post. "It’s just a shame that some people in this state continue to insult others because of where they live or how smart they think they are. I’m proud of where I live!"

WYMT reached out to Superintendent of Boyle County Schools Mike LaFavers for comment. He wrote:

"I heard about this a couple of hours ago. I would like to apologize to the Johnson County School system and its community. These comments do not represent my feelings or the district I serve. I plan to investigate this matter further on Friday and I will take steps to ensure this does not happen again. Once again, my apologies to anyone who was offended."

Boyle County Football Coach Chuck Smith talked to our reporter Friday morning, saying "no comment needed because our football program had nothing to do with those comments. Our coaches and players have nothing but the utmost respect for their football program."

Earlier in the week before the Boyle County video surfaced, Johnson Central Head Football Coach Jim Matney addressed the stereotypes kids from the mountains face.

"We're labeled sometimes as lazy and ignorant," Matney said. "And I think the one thing that this really proves is that all these six teams going from the Mountains is that we're far from stupid, we're far from lazy, we're far from ignorant. Sometimes the size of the heart of these people here in the Mountains is just overwhelming."