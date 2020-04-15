Person associated with senior living center in Scioto County diagnosed with COVID-19

The Portsmouth City Health Department and Scioto County Health Department has released that a person associated with a senior living center in Wheelersburg, Ohio has tested positive for coronavirus.

The health departments released on Wednesday that someone connected to the Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg has contracted the virus.

The departments released the information following an order issued by the Ohio Department of Health to publish information about cases associated with long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities.

The health departments say staff at the facility are monitoring the situation closely.

No other information about the patient is being released at this time.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, Scioto County currently has four confirmed cases of coronavirus.