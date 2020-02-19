One dead in crash with school bus

One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on collision with a Wood County school bus on Route 47 near West Virginia University Parkersburg, authorities said.

Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens confirmed that there were children on the bus and that the person who died was in the other vehicle.

Wood County Schools Superintendent William Hosaflook said between 17 and 19 children were on the bus and that one child was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark to be treated for a "very minor" injury.

After the crash, Hosaflook said the children on the bus were taken to Kanawha Elementary School where they were released to their parents.

The Wood County Crash Team is investigating the crash, which happened about 4 p.m. and closed both lanes of the highway.

Authorities have not released information about the person who died.

