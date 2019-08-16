Person dies in fiery Meigs County crash

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) – One person died Friday in a fiery van crash on Laurel Cliff Road, Pomeroy firefighters say.
The accident was reported just after 4:45 p.m. in Salisbury Township.
Firefighters say the cargo van left the roadway, went through a fence and caught fire. It came to rest along an embankment.
Crews put the fire out, and the victim was extricated from the wreckage.
Firefighters say there’s a possibility that the victim had a medical issue that led up to the crash.
The person’s name has not been released yet. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.