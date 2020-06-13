Person found dead after early morning fire

One person has been found dead after a fire in Pike County early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. on Grapevine Road in the Fedscreek area.

Kentucky State Police say fire crews found the body while they were putting out the flames.

Troopers tell WSAZ, detectives and arson personnel are on scene gathering evidence and statements.

No names or other information about the fire is being released at this time.

