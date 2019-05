One woman was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after they were hit by a car in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatchers say it happened just around 7 on the 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial tells WSAZ the woman does have a head injury but was alert and talking with EMS.

The police department's traffic accident specialist is investigating.

